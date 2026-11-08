Struggling Malaga CF have led for just 8.6 per cent of the La Liga season so far

Malaga's Adrián Niño, Dani Lorenzo and Chupete react to the defeat at La Rosaleda on Saturday.

Daryl Finch 08/11/2026 Actualizado a las 23:25h.

Malaga CF have been in front for just 93 minutes of the La Liga campaign so far, 8.6 per cent of the 1,080 minutes they have played, and those leads have brought them just a single point.

Racing Santander were the latest side to come from behind against them, winning 2-1 at La Rosaleda on Saturday to leave Juanfran Funes's men bottom with five points from 12 games and still searching for a first win.

They've led in only two other games. Carlos Dotor’s 12th-minute opener against Villarreal on matchday six was cancelled out before the break, and Villarreal went on to win 3-1. On matchday ten at Alavés, Adrián Niño’s 44th-minute goal held until the 89th minute, when the hosts equalised to earn a 1-1 draw.

Funes saw Racing’s visit as a must-win game and reshaped his side for it, bringing in Álex Pastor and Chupete to play with three centre-backs and two strikers.

Before kick-off, La Rosaleda paid tribute to the late Jesús de Miguel, and the crowd gave him another long round of applause in the ninth minute.

When Rafita went off injured in the 24th minute, his replacement David Larrubia made an immediate impact. Four minutes later, he crossed for Niño to head the ball into the path of Dotor, who got ahead of Racing goalkeeper Julen Agirrezabala to score.

Niño then missed two chances to double the lead before half time.

Changing tide

However, the opening 20 minutes of the second half undid all of that good work. Chupete went close early on, but Malaga’s intensity dropped and Racing took control, with half-time substitute Pablo García linking up well with the forwards.

In the 50th minute, Iker Luque broke clear to beat Alfonso Herrero, then just ten minutes later, Yassir Zabiri followed up a rebound to put the visitors 2-1 ahead.

Malaga's Adam Aznou, who had spent much of the game on a booking, was then sent off for a second yellow card in the 64th minute.

The ten men pushed for an equaliser, but Agirrezabala made several saves, and VAR overturned a penalty initially awarded to the hosts by referee Díaz de Mera Escuderos. The referee also sent off Malaga’s fitness coach, Julio Rodríguez.

With a break in the calendar next week, the club has time to reflect, but plenty needs to change if they are to stay up.