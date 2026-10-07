Rafita provides two assists as Chupete makes Spain under-21 debut in 7-1 win over Romania

Jorge Garrido 07/10/2026 Actualizado a las 15:08h.

Malaga CF full-back Rafita set up two goals as club teammate Chupete made his debut for Spain's under-21 side, who came from behind to beat Romania 7-1 in Ibiza on Tuesday night.

The win secured David Gordo's team a place at the European Championship in Albania and Serbia in June 2027, which also serves as qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Romania took a surprise lead in the 26th minute through captain Burnete, whose low left-footed strike gave Estepona-born goalkeeper Salvador Esquivel little chance. Spain responded quickly, however, and Pablo García equalised eight minutes later with a shot that went in off both posts.

Yarek headed Spain in front from a García corner in the 41st minute, before Gonzalo García and Pablo García struck in quick succession just before half-time to make it 4-1.

Rafita then came to the fore after the break. The Vélez-Málaga-born defender set up Pablo García to complete his hat-trick and later provided the pass for Gonzalo García's second.

Chupete came on in the 61st minute and had a first-time shot saved, while Iker Bravo converted a penalty to complete the scoring.

Rafita, called up after Javi Hernández was injured, started both matches he was available for in his first under-21 camp. Both players now return to Malaga to prepare for a key match against Espanyol.