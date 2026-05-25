New Malaga CF shirt drops unexpectedly after social media leak

Pedro Luis Alonso 25/05/2026 a las 13:54h.

Malaga CF surprised supporters by unveiling their new home shirt for the 2026-27 season earlier than expected after a design leak on social media prompted an accelerated release.

The club revealed the new Hummel shirt on Sunday, just hours before their 1-1 draw with Racing. The launch came amid heightened excitement around the team and a growing sense of optimism among supporters.

Fans were able to purchase the shirt from 3.30pm at the official club shop at La Rosaleda and online, with sales at the Calle Larios store beginning on Monday morning. Initially, only adult sizes were made available, while children's versions are expected later.

Supporters quickly began arriving at the club shop, with dozens seen buying the new design as crowds gathered for the traditional welcome of the team bus before kick-off.

Retro look

The shirt retains Malaga's long-standing white and sky blue colours and continues the club's partnership with Hummel. The 2026-27 design adopts a retro-inspired look with a classic collar while incorporating several references linked to Malaga and the city itself.

One of the most distinctive elements is a scale pattern inspired by the boquerón, an emblem closely associated with Malaga. The club crest and Hummel logo are embroidered, while green and purple trim on the collar and sleeves references the colours of the city's flag and coat of arms.

The shirt also includes the "Sabor a Málaga" sponsorship branding, continuing a partnership seen in the current campaign.