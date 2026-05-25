Play-off party put on hold as Malaga CF give up early lead

Daryl Finch 25/05/2026 Actualizado a las 03:36h.

Malaga CF failed to book their place in Segunda's promotion play-offs on Sunday after a 1-1 draw against Racing Santander at La Rosaleda left their fate unresolved heading into the final round of the season.

A crowd of 29,464, the highest attendance at Martiricos this campaign, knew victory would have guaranteed their play-off participation and could even have lifted them into third place. Instead, they must now wait until next weekend's trip to already relegated Real Zaragoza to settle the issue.

For the match, Juan Francisco Funes restored Diego Murillo and Carlos Dotor to the starting line-up after both returned from suspension.

His side pressed high from the opening whistle. They made an aggressive start and their intensity was rewarded after just four minutes. Dotor drove forward and slipped the ball into David Larrubia's path inside the area. The winger controlled while on the move and finished in one fluid action to put the hosts ahead.

The home side continued to threaten. Joaquín Muñoz came close to doubling the lead after racing through on goal following a pass from Chupete, but Racing goalkeeper Jokin Ezkieta blocked the effort.

Dotor also later appealed unsuccessfully for a penalty during a lively opening spell.

As the first half progressed, already-promoted Racing gradually settled and began creating opportunities of their own. But the best chances still fell to Malaga: Murillo headed narrowly wide and Joaquín was denied again in another one-on-one situation.

Racing response

However, for all their dominance, the hosts were unable to turn their superiority into a second goal.

Racing coach José Alberto, formerly of Malaga, made changes at the break, introducing Íñigo Vicente as the visitors looked to alter the momentum.

The game remained open, and Malaga nearly struck again immediately after the restart when Chupete hit the post.

However, Racing then threatened through Andrés Martín before Murillo cleared off the line.

Eventually, the decisive moment arrived in the 70th minute. Andrés Martín struck from the edge of the area, and although Alfonso Herrero got a hand to the ball, he couldn't keep it out.

Final push

In response, Funes introduced Ramón, Adrián Niño and Rafa as Malaga pushed for a winner in the closing stages. Niño had one late opportunity; at the other end, Alfonso was also forced into action during stoppage time.

Malaga kept pressing until the final whistle, but their chance to complete the job at the first attempt slipped away. The result means they remain fourth in the table, but their advantage over seventh place has been cut to a single point.

Their season now heads to Aragón, where the race for the play-offs will finally be decided.