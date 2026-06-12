Malaga-Almeria play-off final to deploy over 100 police officers to ensure order and safety

Ignacio Lillo 12/06/2026 a las 14:13h.

The crucial Malaga-Almeria match on Sunday at the La Rosaleda stadium requires a substantial police presence due to the attendance of around 30,000 spectators, including several hundred visiting fans.

Authorities have declared the match high-risk. More than 100 police officers will be on duty to monitor the major event and prevent any incidents.

This Andalusian derby is the first leg of the play-off final for promotion to La Liga.

Deputy government delegate Javier Salas announced the activation of a significant contingent of the National Police on Friday. The main units will be two riot control units (UIP), as well as one prevention and reaction unit (UPR). Other security and police teams will support the deployment.

Salas urged fans to support Malaga CF, "while respecting the other team's fans", before, during and after the match. He highlighted the exemplary behaviour of the local team's fans, trusting that they will maintain it this week, "so that Sunday can be a true celebration of football".

Six days later, on the following Saturday (20 June), the play-off final will conclude with the second leg at Almeria's stadium, also with likely security reinforcement. On that day, either the Indálico team or Almeria will be promoted to La Liga.