Malaga CF unveil new third kit featuring names of all 103 municipalities of the province

Antonio Góngora 04/08/2026 a las 14:38h.

Malaga CF have unveiled their third kit for the 2026-27 season, with a black design featuring the names of all 103 municipalities in Malaga province as a tribute to the area they represent.

The new Hummel shirt, revealed on the club's social media channels on Sunday, includes the club crest and sponsor branding in electric pink. It went on sale at 10am on Monday at the club's official stores at La Rosaleda and Calle Larios, as well as through the club's online shop.

According to the club, the shirt builds on an initiative that began with captain's armbands created by artist José Luis Puche, each dedicated to one of the province's municipalities.

"The new black Hummel shirt with Electric Pink details features the names of the 103 municipalities of the province. It's a journey that began with the captain's armbands designed by José Luis Puche and now reaches its conclusion in the form of a shirt," the club said.

Malaga CF said the design was intended to reinforce the bond between the club and communities across the province.

"You cannot understand Malaga's history without knowing the towns that have given it life. The design celebrates a diverse, proud and passionate land, united by one shared feeling: Malaguismo," they added.

The collar also bears the words 'Ciudad de Málaga', completing the theme reflected across all three kits for the club's return to the top flight