Malaga CF unveil city-inspired away kit for return to La Liga

The new shirt, against the backdrop of the exterior of the San Juan Bautista church.

SUR 06/07/2026 a las 14:28h.

Malaga CF have unveiled their new away kit for the 2026-27 season, with the design paying tribute to the city as they prepare for their return to La Liga after eight years away from the top flight.

The shirt, produced by Hummel, was revealed on Monday and features a series of references to Malaga's history, culture and identity.

The shirt combines beige and earth-tone colours intended to evoke the city's historical character, while technical honeycomb fabric panels have been incorporated to improve ventilation and reduce weight.

One of the most prominent features is the inclusion of Malaga's original club crest, embroidered in full colour alongside the Hummel logo. The club described the detail as a nod to their roots and a symbol connecting generations of supporters since 1904.

City references

The kit also draws inspiration from the façade of the Iglesia de San Juan Bautista, one of Malaga city's most recognisable historic buildings. Located in the heart of the city centre, the church is protected as part of Andalucía's historical heritage and forms a central element of the shirt's design.

Further references to the city appear inside the collar. While Malaga's home shirt features the words "Muy Noble" ("Most Noble"), the away kit bears "Muy Leal" ("Most Loyal"). Both phrases are taken from Malaga city's historic honorary title, with the latter also serving as a tribute to the loyalty of the club's supporters.

The new away kit went on sale on Monday 6 July through Malaga's official stores at La Rosaleda Stadium and on Calle Marqués de Larios, as well as through the club's online shop.