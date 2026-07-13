Malaga CF squad return for pre-season training with no new signings in sight

Jorge Garrido 13/07/2026 a las 12:39h.

Just 23 days after sealing promotion, the Malaga CF squad returned to pre-season training on Monday ahead of the 2026-27 campaign, with no new signings in sight despite the club's return to the top flight after an eight-year absence.

Although defender Einar Galilea and striker Eneko Jauregi recently signed contract extensions after their previous deals expired, the club's late finish to last season, combined with uncertainty over the division they would compete in, has delayed recruitment.

During the first week back to work, Juan Francisco Funes's side have scheduled seven morning training sessions, plus a double session on Wednesday.

They held their opening session at the club's Annexe training ground, as the pitch at La Rosaleda continues to undergo summer resurfacing. The work on the stadium has already led Malaga to request to play their opening league fixture away from home, with their season due to begin against Atlético Madrid.

Youth team call-ups

As preparations begin for a season in which survival in the top flight is expected to be the club's primary objective, 29 players were called up for the first training session, including 16 senior squad members and four academy players (defenders Miguel Santaella, midfielder Marcos Rosa and wingers Juani and Adri López).

Adri López's inclusion marked a notable personal milestone. The winger has returned to first-team training less than two years after suffering a serious injury and subsequent medical complications that threatened both his career and his life.

Several players, including Moussa, Julen Lobete, Jauregi, Adrián Niño, Alfonso Herrero, Carlos López and reserve goalkeeper Andrés Céspedes, were scheduled to undergo medical examinations at Hospital Quirónsalud Málaga, with the remainder of the squad completing testing during the week.

Defender Diego Murillo and midfielder Juanpe remain sidelined through injury and are expected to miss much of pre-season, with Murillo also facing a race against time to be fit for the start of the league campaign.

Although the core of the promotion-winning squad has been retained, sporting director Loren Juarros has identified left-back as a priority position to strengthen. The club are also expected to seek additional quality in key areas while maintaining their commitment to developing academy graduates who played a major role in last season's success.