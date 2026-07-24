Malaga v Leicester City match moved to Marbella this Saturday

Malaga CF’s first pre-season friendly, against Leicester City, is to be moved to a different venue. It will now take place this Saturday ... in Marbella, at the Banús Football Center, a ground familiar to the Blue and Whites from previous seasons (the usual venue for Marbella’s matches).

The kick-off time for the match will remain the same, at 7pm, while refunds for tickets sold for the match at the Nuevo Mirador in Algeciras will be issued automatically to those who purchased them online. Others will need to collect their refunds in person at the ticket office at the Cadiz ground from next Monday.

Online ticket sales for the match in Marbella will open immediately via the Marbella Football Center website, which is organising this process swiftly to meet demand from Malaga fans The ground has a capacity of around 1,700 for supporters.

The reasons for this change centre on complaints from the British side, who consider that the pitch is not in good condition and would prefer the match to be played elsewhere (they already played another friendly match at the same venue a few days ago).

This has led to a search for alternatives for this fixture, which will ultimately be held at one of the pitches managed by Marbella Football Center.

Apart from the refund of ticket money, this last-minute change of venue will, in principle, have minimal impact on the teams, who will be playing at a closer venue. As for the fans, the same will apply to those travelling from Malaga city and the Costa del Sol to watch the match, although those living in Algeciras or the surrounding area who had planned to attend will have to make the journey.

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