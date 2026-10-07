Malaga CF drawn away to minnows Sporting Alcázar in Copa del Rey first round

Pedro Luis Alonso 07/10/2026 Actualizado a las 14:55h.

Malaga CF will face regional league side Sporting Alcázar in the first round of the Copa del Rey, with the one-off tie to be played between 27 and 29 October.

Malaga enter the competition as a top-flight club for the first time in eight years. Their opponents are one of ten regional-level teams in the draw and play on artificial grass at the 5,000-capacity Manuel Delgado Meco ground in Alcázar de San Juan, around 400 kilometres from the capital of the Costa del Sol.

Given the schedule, the match is unlikely to take place on the 29th, as Malaga visit Real Betis in the league two days later. Tuesday 27 October, therefore, looks more likely, following their trip to face Deportivo Alavés on the 23rd.

Sporting Alcázar captain Alberto Abengózar, who scored twice in the previous round, said: "It's going to be a party. We'll try to give them a game and let the fans enjoy something historic."

The town has not hosted a Copa del Rey tie since 1992.