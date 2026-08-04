Malaga CF begin five-day Estepona training camp ahead of two more preseason friendlies this week

Pedro Luis Alonso 04/08/2026 a las 19:19h.

Preparations for Malaga CF's return to La Liga have entered a crucial phase this week as they embark on a five-day preseason training camp in Estepona.

The squad arrived at the Atalaya Park Hotel on Monday evening and immediately began work at the nearby Atalaya Football Center, with the first session taking place in intense summer heat after a morning workout at the club's training base next to La Rosaleda.

Head coach Juan Francisco Funes has taken 31 players to the camp, including academy prospects Mateos, Otu and Juani, who have all featured during the two pre-season matches so far: a 3-3 draw with Leicester City and a 2-2 draw against Al-Ittihad.

New signings Fernando Calero, José Salinas and Juan Cruz are part of a squad that has otherwise remained largely unchanged following promotion, although defenders Jokin Gabilondo, Javi Montero and Víctor García, plus midfielders Josué Dorrio, Darko Brasanac and Luismi, have all departed.

Several injured players have travelled with the group, too, including Ramón, Moussa, Juanpe and Diego Murillo. Juan Cruz and goalkeeper Alfonso Herrero are nearing full fitness, while Álex Pastor has received medical clearance after a long-term knee injury but is still regaining match sharpness.

Training sessions during the camp will be held behind closed doors before Malaga face Qatari side Al Arabi at the Marbella Football Center on Thursday (8pm) and Ceuta away on Friday (7pm).

They will then host Fulham in the Trofeo Costa del Sol on Wednesday 12 August (9pm) before opening their La Liga campaign away to Atlético Madrid on Wednesday 19 August (9pm).