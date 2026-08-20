Juanfran Funes: "We matched Atlético for long periods"

Pedro Luis Alonso 20/08/2026 a las 13:24h.

Malaga CF head coach Juan Francisco Funes said his side could take encouragement from their performance despite opening their return to La Liga with a 2-0 defeat at Atlético Madrid on Wednesday.

Funes acknowledged the quality gap between the teams but felt Malaga had competed on equal terms for much of the match before Atlético’s substitutions changed the contest.

“When you lose, you can never be happy, but we went there to win the game and we matched Atlético for long periods... Until the changes, which were a factor in what happened afterwards,” Funes said.

“The first goal punished us for not closing the central channel,” Funes said. “With the second, there’s nothing to complain about. We checked that the wall was 11 metres away. With a wall that far back, all you can do is applaud them.”

The Malaga coach identified the final third as the main area for improvement, while also praising Atlético’s defensive organisation: “We perhaps lacked efficiency in the final third. We needed to be more vertical and finish more. They didn’t allow us the verticality we’ve had at other times.”

Funes also defended his decision to start without any of Malaga’s summer signings, saying established understanding was preferable in a demanding match: “We felt that in situations of stress and pressure, it was better to use players who have a lot of synergy between them. The new players need a period of adjustment.”

Funes also praised the almost 2,000 Malaga supporters who travelled to Madrid. “It’s one of the things that moved us most. It’s wonderful,” he said.

New recruits

Looking ahead, the coach expects changes for Monday’s home match against Deportivo, which comes just five days after the Atlético game.

The club are still looking to strengthen the squad following their return to the top flight. Ex-Levante captain Pablo Martínez, 28, is close to joining after sporting director Loren Juarros said there was a “principle of agreement” for the free agent, who plays as a holding midfielder.

The club are also negotiating with former Sevilla midfielder and centre-back Nemanja Gudelj. The 34-year-old Serbia international is available on a free transfer and could provide cover in two positions, particularly important with Diego Murillo and Fernando Calero currently injured.

Loren has indicated further additions are possible before the transfer window closes on 1 September.