Malaga CF's dream La Liga return ends in late Atlético heartbreak

Atlético forward Lee Kang In celebrates giving his side the lead on Wednesday.

Daryl Finch 20/08/2026 Actualizado a las 10:58h.

After eight years in the wilderness, Malaga CF's long-awaited return to La Liga ended in defeat on Wednesday night despite a composed and courageous display against Atlético Madrid, who needed two moments of individual quality to secure a 2-0 victory.

In their first top-flight match since their promotion via the play-offs in June, Juanfran Funes's side arrived in the capital with several players unavailable and no new signing included in the starting XI.

The coach largely kept faith with the team that secured promotion last season. Left-back Rafita and midfielder Carlos Dotor were the main changes, with Dotor returning after recovering from a knee problem.

New arrivals José Salinas and Juan Cruz started on the bench as Malaga's squad continued to take shape before the transfer window closes.

The Malaga lineup for their first game back in the big time. (Agencia LOF)

Malaga grow into the challenge

As the hosts at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Atlético unsurprisingly started the match with greater intensity. However, Malaga gradually settled and began to play without showing excessive respect for their opponents.

Diego Simeone's side had possession during periods of the first half but created little danger, with Alfonso Herrero largely untroubled apart from a long-range effort from Rodrigo Mendoza.

Malaga, meanwhile, threatened from wide areas through Joaquín Muñoz and David Larrubia and had a particularly promising double chance ruled out for offside.

The visitors continued to build from the back and use possession as their main defensive weapon. Their travelling support, numbering close to 2,000 among a crowd of 65,785, remained audible throughout the opening half.

Decisive changes

Malaga were even more comfortable after the interval and continued to move the ball confidently. Atlético responded by introducing several of their international players, with Giuliano Simeone, Álex Baena and Lee Kang in entering the fray during the second half.

The changes gradually shifted the balance of the match, with Ademola Lookman and Mendoza drawing excellent saves from Herrero.

Atlético took greater control of possession during the final half-hour while Funes introduced Juan Cruz and Rafa in an attempt to maintain Malaga's attacking threat.

The breakthrough eventually arrived in the 70th minute. Shortly after coming on, Kang In cut inside from the right and fired a powerful left-footed shot from the edge of the penalty area beyond Herrero into the top corner to give Atlético the lead.

The goal changed the momentum. Malaga struggled to regain the control they had enjoyed earlier and Atlético pressed for a second, with David Hancko hitting the crossbar with a powerful header.

Baena eventually settled the match in the 85th minute, curling a direct free-kick into the top corner after a contentious foul had been awarded.

Malaga continued to look for a way back but could not create a clear opportunity before the final whistle.

Despite the defeat, their performance provided encouragement as they began life back in the top flight against one of the league's most demanding opponents.