From the UK to La Rosaleda almost every week: the story of one of Malaga CF's most devoted fans

It's not unusual for the 'Malaguista spirit' to extend beyond the province's borders, but even so, the case of Luke Chambers goes above ... and beyond what's expected.

In fact, no one embodies the values championed by Malaga CF (memory, commitment and faith) more completely than this man from Doncaster, one of the most loyal and committed supporters you are ever likely to meet.

A season-ticket holder at the Martiricos club since the start of this season, Luke has been a Malaga fan since childhood, when summer holidays on the Costa del Sol first brought him to La Rosaleda at the age of 11. He now travels from England to attend almost every home match, plus several away games over the years too, often alongside his wife, Laura, or his parents.

He's also learning Spanish, with the longer-term goal of moving to Spain and following his beloved club much more closely. Respectful, passionate and deeply grateful, he has been warmly welcomed by Malaguistas wherever he goes.

"Like many people, I used to travel to the Costa del Sol a lot, and I've always been a big fan of Spanish football. But I really got into Malaga when I was eleven, back in 2001... that UEFA Cup year when we knocked Leeds United out. And I've supported them ever since," he says.

"I'd say I've been coming to La Rosaleda fairly regularly for the last nine years. I've been a season-ticket holder since the start of this year, but I've been a member of the Peña de la Carihuela for the last four. I think I'm the only foreigner.

"They're incredible people. I tell everyone that when they come to Malaga, they should go to a supporters' club, because they make you feel part of the club."

Huge financial commitment

The financial and time commitment involved is, for Luke, no barrier at all.

"I'd say I spend a large chunk of my salary on Malaga, but if you ask me whether it's worth it, I'd say yes, 1000%.

"I've been flying over to watch matches for about six years now, spending long weekends here or even whole weeks with my wife. So yes, we're talking about quite a lot of money.

"But I don't mind that, no matter how badly Malaga may have been doing in recent years. I'm in love with this club and I'll never stop supporting them."

Compared to his native UK, where "you're just a number", he says "here you're part of the club."

Promotion party

His account of Malaga's last promotion is remarkable, too: "My friends always tell me I should write a book about my experiences in Tarragona. My wife and I couldn't make it to the first leg because we were away on a trip, but we weren't going to miss Tarragona."

"We flew there and arrived at the ground in the morning, waiting for more Malaga fans to turn up. We didn't have tickets, so we went to watch the first half in a bar in the city centre.

"About 35 minutes had been played when something told me we had to go to the ground. The plan originally was to celebrate with the Malaguistas outside the stadium once the match was over.

However, things quickly escalated: "We got to the gate and I thought we should try to get in. I offered the security guard 40 euros to let us in, but he said no. Nàstic scored five minutes later and that's when they let us in, for free.

"My wife and I went in with two other fans, under the away stand. Nàstic scored again, but when Dioni scored, hope returned, and then came Antoñito's equaliser to make it 2-2.

"We started crying and I threw my scarf into the air. Within an hour we went from watching it in a bar with some tapas to celebrating on the pitch. I'd say it was the best day of my life, after my wedding day," he says, with a smile.

Chambers, celebrating on the pitch with Dani Lorenzo. (@lukue7)

A family affair

That said, for Luke, following Malaga is not a solo pursuit. In fact, his wife, he says, is "becoming more and more of a Malaguista".

"Laura is a big part of our footballing community. She feels the same way we do; she loves going to La Rosaleda."

When they come to visit the Costa del Sol, they usually stay in different locations such as Torremolinos, Benalmádena or even Malaga city itself.

"We want to come and live here at some point; that’s the aim. But out of respect, I wouldn’t move here until I could speak the language properly. I can speak it a bit and read it too, but when I have to speak for a long time, I still find it difficult,” he says of his and his wife’s intentions.

His parents come to join the fun too and are often surprised by the reception their son receives. "When fans shout 'Luke, Luke, Luke' at me, maybe because they recognise me from social media [he has thousands of followers on X and Instagram], my dad asks me, 'Who’s that?' And I say, 'Well, it’s Juan,' a friend from round here. And he’s amazed," he says.