Ex-Manchester United forward Anthony Martial sounded out over free-transfer move to Malaga CF

Antonio Góngora 10/09/2026 a las 12:21h.

Malaga CF have explored the possibility of signing former Manchester United forward Anthony Martial as they search the free-agent market for a replacement for Julen Lobete, who has been ruled out with a long-term injury.

The 30-year-old French forward, who can also operate on either wing, is currently without a club after leaving Mexican side Monterrey.

According to journalist Matteo Moretto, Malaga have shown an interest, while SUR sources confirm that initial contact has taken place.

The discussions have not reached the negotiation stage, with the two sides only assessing their respective positions and the player’s financial expectations. At present, the gap is considered significant, although it could narrow in the coming weeks.

Malaga are also examining whether Martial could contribute immediately, given his limited recent playing time. He last played for Monterrey in March and made 21 appearances between his time at AEK and the Mexican club.