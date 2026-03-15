Chupete strikes twice late on to tip eight-goal thriller in Malaga CF's favour Drama deep into stoppage time capped a frantic night at La Rosaleda as Funes's side moved to within a point of the automatic promotion spots

Daryl Finch Sunday, 15 March 2026, 22:44 Share

In a match featuring eight goals, including three scored in added time, Malaga CF produced a remarkable comeback and survived a frantic stoppage-time finale to defeat Huesca 5-3 at La Rosaleda on Sunday night.

Coach Juan Francisco Funes made just one significant change to his starting line-up, selecting Adrián Niño up top ahead of the team’s usual leading scorer Chupete.

His side's attacking intensity again proved decisive as they maintained their aggressive style throughout the contest.

That said, despite the hosts' dominance in possession during the opening stages, Huesca struck first inside three minutes. Óscar Sielva converted a penalty after the referee ruled that Diego Murillo had kicked Íñigo Piña's standing leg inside the area.

Despite the setback, Malaga continued to control the ball and create chances, with Joaquín going close early on before the equaliser eventually arrived in the 38th minute. A flowing move between Joaquín and David Larrubia ended with the latter finishing on the run to level the match.

Half-time lead

The hosts completed the turnaround just before half time. Niño was brought down inside the area and, after a VAR review prompted the referee to award the penalty, the striker calmly converted in the second minute of stoppage time to give Malaga a one-goal lead.

Malaga then extended their advantage ten minutes into the second half when Joaquín collected the ball inside the area, dribbled past several defenders and finished confidently to make it 3-1.

Frantic finish

With the home side appearing comfortable, the match suddenly swung back into life in the closing minutes. First, Huesca defender Jorge Pulido pulled one back with a close-range header in the 88th minute following a penalty area scramble.

Then came the Malaga response. Substitute Chupete restored the two-goal cushion in the third minute of stoppage time, but the drama was far from over: Huesca reduced the deficit again three minutes later when Álvaro Carrillo latched on to a flicked header, tapping in at the back post to bring the visitors back within a goal.

However, Chupete sealed the victory in the ninth minute of added time, scoring his second of the night with an impressive finish to cap a breathless finale and confirm the 5-3 result.

Despite conceding three goals, the result extends Malaga’s strong run of form and keeps them firmly in the promotion race, leaving them just one point behind the automatic promotion places.