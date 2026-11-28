Daryl Finch 28/11/2026 Actualizado a las 19:34h.

Malaga CF were just one goal away from completing an unlikely comeback on Saturday afternoon, eventually losing 4-3 to Athletic Club at La Rosaleda and further prolonging the side's wait for their first win of the season.

Juanfran Funes's men started well, with Dani Lorenzo testing the visiting goalkeeper in the second minute and the hosts pressing high in front of a supportive home crowd.

For the visitors, Iñaki Williams did hit the crossbar with a header, but the opening 20 minutes were frantic and goalless.

That changed after an error at the back. Malaga's Dani Lorenzo lost the ball while trying to play out, and Nico Williams crossed low for Oihan Sancet, who tapped in the opener in the 27th minute.

Álex Berenguer then doubled the lead, converting in front of an open goal, after another Sancet header had come back off the bar.

However, Jens Cajuste, making his first start since his summer move, gave Malaga hope just two minutes later, intercepting Unai Simón's poor throw, then finishing after a neat one-two with David Larrubia.

The home side's joy didn't last long: Athletic restored their two-goal cushion straight away, as the Williams brothers combined, with Iñaki receiving the ball one-on-one with the keeper, but choosing to tee up younger sibling Nico for a simple finish.

Just before the break, Hugo Rincón added a fourth for Athletic, also from close range, leaving Malaga 4-1 down at half time after all five goals came in a 17-minute spell.

Renewed belief

Seemingly made aware of the consequences at the break, the hosts improved enormously after the restart.

Joaquín Muñoz in particular seemed a man on a mission. First, he sent a header narrowly over, then, in the 49th minute, his effort from outside the box bounced back off the post and fell to Adrián Niño to tap in unopposed.

Malaga kept pushing, but Simón made a close-range save to deny Niño a further goal.

With eight minutes left, yet another defensive mishap led to a goal. This time it was Aymeric Laporte whose poor back pass was pounced upon by Niño, who lifted the ball over the advancing goalkeeper.

Then, with just one goal between Malaga and an unlikely draw, substitute Rafa Rodríguez struck the post with a spectacular volley, ending the game looking devastated.

The defeat leaves Funes's side seven points from safety. Malaga have gone nine consecutive league games at La Rosaleda without a win, the first time that has happened in the top flight for 16 years. Athletic, meanwhile, moved up to seventh.