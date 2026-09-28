Malaga triathlete Alberto González seals best-ever World Triathlon Series finish

Marina Rivas 28/09/2026 a las 12:04h.

Malaga triathlete Alberto González finished seventh overall in the World Triathlon Championship Series after placing 16th in Sunday's Grand Final in Pontevedra.

González, who had spent much of the season inside the world's top ten, ended the campaign with his best-ever position in the Series standings thanks to his consistency throughout 2026.

The 27-year-old struggled during the opening 1.5-kilometre swim, emerging from the water in 26th place. A fast transition to the bike allowed him to move up to 14th and he briefly reached 13th, making him the highest-placed Spanish athlete at that stage.

However, the demanding pace eventually took its toll. Around the fifth cycling lap, González dropped back to 42nd as he joined a large group of competitors. He used the opportunity to conserve energy and then launched an attack during the final lap, recovering almost 20 places before starting the 10-kilometre run in 23rd.

Running was where the Malaga athlete made his biggest gains. He moved into 15th after the opening lap and briefly climbed as high as 12th before eventually finishing 16th in 1:41:38.

He was the second Spanish finisher behind Roberto Sánchez-Mantecón, who took eighth in 1:40:55.

Australia’s Matthew Hauser won the race in 1:39:31 after a sprint finish with Portugal’s Vasco Vilaça, who took second and secured the overall world title. Britain’s Alex Yee completed the podium in 1:39:35.