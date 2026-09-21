Malaga rowers win five medals at European Championships in La Línea

Marina Rivas 21/09/2026 a las 13:58h.

Rowers from Malaga enjoyed a hugely successful week at the European sea rowing and beach sprint championships, held in La Línea, Cadiz. All the medal winners came from Real Club Mediterráneo, who returned home with two golds, a silver and two bronzes.

The championships opened with the beach sprint, where the club's first gold came from Marcos Delgado, partnering Rocío Fraguela to win the inclusive mixed doubles.

Teresa Díaz narrowly missed a medal, finishing fourth in the mixed doubles alongside Miguel Salas of Club Regatas de Alicante.

The standout result came on Saturday, when the women's coxed four claimed the European title. The crew, Celia de Miguel, Marta de las Heras, Marta Paradas and Alicia Puertas, with Guillermo Gutiérrez del Álamo as cox, finished narrowly ahead of Germany in the final, clocking 28:01.99 against 29:03.07. Great Britain took bronze.

The day before, Salvador Díaz, European runner-up in the same event last year in Turkey, took bronze in the men's solo over 6,000 metres in 27:03.18, beaten only by Finland's Joel Naukkarinen and the Netherlands' Amos Keijser.