Malaga pair help Spain win Under-19 European Championship

Spain's under-19 squad celebrate their win at the Racecourse Ground in Wrexham.

Jorge Garrido 12/07/2026 a las 23:31h.

Two footballers from Malaga celebrated Under-19 European Championship glory with Spain after Paco Gallardo's side beat Germany 2-0 in Saturday's final at the Racecourse Ground in Wrexham, Wales.

Spain completed a flawless campaign, winning every match, scoring 19 goals and conceding none on their way to a record-extending 10th Under-19 European title.

Local forwards Sergio Esteban of Atlético Madrid and Joselillo Gaitán of Villarreal were both part of the victorious squad.

Esteban, the son of former Malaga striker Paco Esteban, came on in the 64th minute with Spain already 2-0 ahead thanks to goals from Hugo López and Mario Rivas. He finished the tournament with three goals.

Gaitán, a product of Malaga's academy before joining Villarreal in 2023, played a more limited role during the finals. The 19-year-old enjoyed a productive season with Villarreal B, scoring five goals in the Primera Federación.