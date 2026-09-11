Malaga gives La Vuelta a rousing welcome on the road to Peñas Blancas

Nacho Carmona Estepona 11/09/2026 Actualizado a las 21:39h.

Malaga became the centre of attention on Friday as Stage 19 of the 2026 La Vuelta a España passed through more than 200 kilometres of the province, with large crowds turning out throughout the city and especially along the climb to Peñas Blancas in Estepona.

Having started in Vélez-Málaga around midday, the peloton entered Malaga city along some of its best-known roads, including Avenida Juan Sebastián Elcano, La Malagueta, Paseo del Parque, Alameda Principal and Avenida de Andalucía. Workers and passers-by stopped to watch the race as the riders swept through the city alongside the team cars.

The stage route also took the race through Cártama, Coín, Yunquera, El Burgo, Ronda and San Pedro before reaching Estepona. However, it was the final climb to Peñas Blancas in Sierra Bermeja that attracted the largest crowds.

Spectators lined the road as the gradient increased, with fans in cycling jerseys and club colours and others waving flags and banners to support individual riders and teams. Some had travelled in motorhomes, while others had decorated the hairpin bends with cycling memorabilia.

Fans showing their support for Santiago Buitrago. (EFE)

Movistar Team received particularly strong support, with Enric Mas also attracting cheers from the Malaga crowd as the race leader continued his bid to win La Vuelta. Fans also brought a distinctly local touch to the event, with Malaga CF football shirts and flags visible among the crowds.

International flavour

Supporters from abroad added to the international atmosphere, too. Nordic fans backed Uno-X riders, while Belgian supporters displayed banners for Wout van Aert, underscoring the event's multicultural character.

The climb to Peñas Blancas reached 990 metres above sea level before the route continued towards El Refugio. The narrow road made access difficult as spectators and cyclists shared the climb, highlighting one of road cycling’s distinctive features: fans can watch their idols at close quarters on the same roads they use themselves.

The atmosphere impressed Patricio Díaz, an Ecuadorian journalist following Richard Carapaz during the race. "It’s the most beautiful stage of them all," Díaz said, despite having followed the race for almost a month.

Mas, the strong favourite

Following the stage, Enric Mas strengthened his position at the top after safely responding to Primoz Roglic’s first major attack on the final climb to Peñas Blancas.

Roglic tried to split the leading group with three kilometres remaining, but Mas stayed with him and finished alongside his main rivals, retaining his 1:37 advantage over the Slovenian.

Mas, on Friday. (EFE)

Eddie Dunbar won the stage after catching and overtaking Sergio Buitrago, who had attacked with two kilometres remaining in a bid for victory. The Irishman crossed the line 14 seconds ahead of the Colombian, while Urko Berrade finished fourth.

The other major classifications remained unchanged, with Wout van Aert leading the points, Buitrago holding the mountains jersey and Onley leading the young riders’ classification.

Now, La Vuelta will head to Granada province tomorrow, Saturday, before reaching its conclusion on Sunday with the Alhambra palace in sight.