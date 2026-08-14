Let the games begin.

Rob Palmer, commentator ESPN 14/08/2026 a las 09:21h.

Spanish football hasn’t been out of the news for a single day in the summer recess - with the national team proving to be the best in the world and the two giant clubs keeping sports editors on their toes.

I’m all ready for my 30th consecutive season of commentating on La Liga; the build-up has been as exciting as any I can recall.

José Mourinho is back as the man chosen to bring harmony to Real Madrid; FC Barcelona are seeking their third successive league title.

One thing that I have learnt from experience is not to make predictions - but let’s have a look at who may do what.

It has been a crazy summer in Madrid. Florentino Pérez had his presidency challenged; he survived and chose Mourinho as his running mate. The Portuguese has many qualities, but diplomacy needs to be his biggest attribute. Last season ended with two of the team’s more reliable players, Aurélien Tchouaméni and Fede Valverde, squabbling; they are the two that you’d least expect to let the club down.

Real Madrid has signed five international class players. Denzel Dumfries, Marc Cucurella, Ibrahima Konaté, Yan Diomandé and Bernardo Silva to take the squad to a new level. The issue for Mourinho is keeping everyone happy. Now he has at least two options for every position; that means 11 disgruntled players to appease every week.

He loves a documentary, and a behind-the-scenes look at how he deals with the egos will be fascinating.

In contrast, Barcelona’s squad has a hole in it. Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres totalled 40 goals between them last season as they shared the centre-forward’s position. The Pole has headed to Chicago; the Spain international is expected to join PSG.

A new number nine doesn’t appear to be incoming, so Hansi Flick needs to use his imagination. Lamine Yamal and Raphinha both outscored the two above and will be asked to further contribute. Remember, Real Madrid won the league in 2024 without a recognised central striker when Karim Benzema was sold and Jude Bellingham hit the ground scoring.

The coaches of the big two have puzzles to solve and how they achieve that will determine the champions.

At the other end of the division, it is a welcome return for Málaga, Deportivo A Coruña and Racing Santander. The first two have been missing from the top division since 2018; Racing have bobbed along in the lower leagues since 2012.

Normally, it is expected that promoted teams may struggle as they adapt; but these are three healthy clubs who return stronger, with a passionate fan base and sizeable stadia. I’m confident all three will re-establish themselves.

I’m less confident that one of three giants will win the fight. I fear that one of Valencia, Sevilla and/or Athletic Club will be a drop-out.

Valencia and Sevilla have skirted with relegation for the past two seasons and there is nothing to suggest they are better equipped. The Bilbao club has never been relegated and finished 12th last season( the league was so tight last season that they were only three points above the drop zone.

Which one will go? As I said, I don’t make predictions.

Let the games begin.