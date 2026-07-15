Spanish boxing legend José Legrá dies aged 83

﻿Legendary Spanish boxer José Legrá has died at the age of 83, following a recent diagnosis of a serious illness. He passed away at Madrid' ... s Gómez Ulla Hospital on Tuesday.

The Spanish Boxing Federation confirmed his death, describing him as "one of the greatest figures in Spanish boxing." It paid tribute to the lasting impact he had on the sport: "Spanish boxing will always be grateful to him."

Nicknamed 'El Puma de Baracoa' (The Puma of Baracoa), Legrá was born in Cuba, but moved to Spain in 1963 and went on to become one of the country's greatest boxing icons.

Between 1967 and 1973, he won the world featherweight title and was crowned European champion seven times.

Leaving Cuba for Spain

Legrá left Cuba after Fidel Castro's communist government abolished professional boxing following the Cuban Revolution. Most fighters in his position moved to the United States; Legrá chose Spain instead, arriving alongside fellow boxer Kid Turnero.

After arriving in Spain at the end of 1963, Legrá rose rapidly through the professional ranks. He won a world title eliminator in the super-featherweight division, but couldn't challenge for the championship itself as he hadn't yet obtained Spanish nationality.

That changed in 1966, when he became a Spanish citizen. He switched to featherweight and claimed the European title with a knockout win over France's Yves Desmarets.

Two years later, he challenged Welsh boxer Howard Winstone for the world title at Coney Beach Arena in Porthcawl. TVE's main channel broadcast his fifth-round technical knockout live, while legendary commentator Matías Prats covered the fight on the radio. The win made Legrá only the second Spaniard to win a professional world boxing title, after Baltasar Sangchili in 1935. It ended a 33-year wait for another Spanish champion.

His supporters carried him from the ring on their shoulders. They sang Massiel's Eurovision-winning song La, la, la as they celebrated. Speaking afterwards, Legrá said: "Thanks to all the Spanish people who've helped me so much. My greatest joy is being able to dedicate this victory to Spain. Now I'll be able to bring my mother and my brothers to Madrid, where I've made my home."

He then concluded by saying "¡Arriba España!", a well-known Francoist rallying cry, and, following his success, General Francisco Franco invited him to El Pardo Palace. Franco reportedly gave him a house for his family to live in.

'Little Cassius Clay'

Legrá lost his world title in London two years later, after a controversial points decision against Australia's Johnny Famechon. He regained the crown in 1971 by defeating Mexico's Clemente Sánchez in Monterrey.

His career declined soon afterwards. Following several defeats, he retired at the age of 30 with a professional record of 150 fights: 135 wins, 11 defeats and four draws.

His movement and style in the ring drew comparisons with Cassius Clay, later known as Muhammad Ali, particularly among British fans. Many nicknamed him 'Little Cassius Clay' as a result.

After retiring, Legrá became a familiar face on Spanish television during the 1990s. He appeared on Telecinco entertainment programmes, including Tutti Frutti and Vip Noche.

He largely withdrew from public life during the 2000s, as his health declined. In 2020, he was admitted to Gómez Ulla Hospital with Covid-19, but recovered. His death marks the end of one of Spanish boxing's greatest careers, leaving a legacy that continues to shape the sport.