Julia López to become just third golfer from Malaga to play in the Solheim Cup

Carlota Ciganda and Julia López, ready for the start of the Solheim Cup.

Marina Rivas 11/09/2026 a las 02:00h.

Julia López will make her Solheim Cup debut today, Friday, becoming just the third golfer from Malaga province to compete in the prestigious biennial event.

The 23-year-old from Benahavís has been selected by European captain Anna Nordqvist for the 20th edition of the competition, which pits Europe against the United States at Bernardus Golf in Cromvoirt, Netherlands.

López became the first Spanish player to reach world No. 1 in the amateur rankings before turning professional while still at university in the United States. She earned her LPGA Tour card at the first attempt and recorded several top-10 finishes during her debut season in 2025. She is currently ranked 76th on the LPGA Tour and 98th in the world.

López joins two other golfers from Malaga province who have previously played in the Solheim Cup. Torremolinos-born Ana Belén Sánchez competed in 2003, while San Pedro-born Azahara Muñoz made four appearances, winning in 2011, 2013 and 2019.

The European team will attempt to regain the trophy after the United States won in 2024, ending Europe's run of three successive victories.