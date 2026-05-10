José Ángel 'Canales' smashes record at Spanish Legion's 101 Kilometres event in Ronda

Julio J. Portabales 10/05/2026 Actualizado a las 01:10h.

José Ángel Fernández Jiménez, known as 'Canales', broke the course record at the 101 Kilometres race organised by the Spanish Legion in Ronda on Saturday after winning the individual walking category in 7h 42:46.

The athlete from Beas de Segura cut almost 35 minutes off the previous best mark of 8h 17:44, set by Kiko Martínez last year, during an edition heavily affected by rain, wind and muddy terrain across the Serranía de Ronda.

More than 9,000 competitors took part in the event’s different categories, including mountain biking, individual and team walking events and children’s races, all aiming to complete the 101-kilometre course within 24 hours.

Canales led from the start on his debut appearance in Ronda and crossed the finish line well clear of the rest of the field. Jesús González Cidón finished second in 8h 21:31, while Joan Marc Falcó, a four-time winner now based in Ronda, completed the podium in 8h 26:33.

After the race, Canales said: “When things come from the heart, you don’t regret them.” He described the conditions as experiencing “all four seasons” throughout the event.

In the women’s individual category, María Romero retained her title after finishing in 9h 42:36 despite suffering a shoulder injury during her preparations. “This only happens at the 101,” she said, referring to the support shown by legionnaires and spectators throughout the course.

María Cárdenas Rodríguez came second in 10h 22:26 and Ana Márquez Gómez was third in 10h 35:40.

The mountain bike event was won by José María Sánchez Ruiz in 3h 59:20, the only rider to finish in under four hours. María Isabel Felipe Dávila claimed victory in the women’s race with a time of 5h 55:48.

This year’s edition also expanded its children’s race programme across several towns along the route, including Arriate, Montejaque and Benaoján, reinforcing the event's wider regional character.

Emotion and endurance

Beyond the leading times, the finish area also produced several personal stories that reflected the event’s reputation among competitors.

Antonio Raúl Gutiérrez Requena, who finished third in the men’s MTB category on his debut in Ronda, said the race stood apart despite two decades competing in Spanish championships and ultra-distance events: “I’ve raced Spanish championships, the Spanish Cup and all the ultras, but this is special, you have to do it.”

Local rider Javi Guerrero, who finished ninth overall and was the first military cyclist home, described the event as unique for people in the town. “For us in Ronda, it’s our World Cup,” he said after also finishing ahead of his father, Antonio, for the first time in 25 years of competing together.

Four-time champion Joan Marc Falcó, now a teacher in Ronda, said his performance was the best of his career despite missing out on a fifth title, adding that he hoped his students would see “hard work, commitment and dedication” in his effort.﻿