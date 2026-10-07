Jon Rahm to miss Spanish Open as birth of fourth child nears

Carlos Nieto 07/10/2026 Actualizado a las 14:46h.

Jon Rahm will miss this week's Spanish Open, which takes place at the Club de Campo in Madrid from 8 to 11 October, as he waits at his home in Scottsdale, Arizona, for the birth of his fourth child.

The Basque golfer remains on the entry list but has told organisers he will not arrive in time. His daughter was expected in early October, but the birth has been delayed.

Rahm has won the title three times, one fewer than Severiano Ballesteros. Tournament officials made no mention of his absence at Tuesday's press conference and did not take questions.

His participation was also in doubt in 2024, when his daughter Alaia was born. On that occasion, he made it to Madrid and was beaten in a play-off by Malaga's Ángel Hidalgo.

Without the world number 15, the favourites include Patrick Reed, defending champion Marco Penge and Sergio García.

End-of-season commitments

His withdrawal also affects his DP World Tour commitments. Rahm agreed to play at least five events in exchange for the tour waiving his 2026 fines for playing on LIV, and has played three so far.

He is virtually assured of a place in Abu Dhabi in November and could then qualify for the season finale in Dubai, which may move to Sotogrande because of instability in the Middle East.