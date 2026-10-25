Holiday World Resort Half Marathon returns to Benalmádena in aid of Proyecto Hombre

SUR in English 25/10/2026 Actualizado a las 17:33h.

The Holiday World Resort Half Marathon returns to Benalmádena on Sunday 22 November for its 11th edition, with all proceeds going to Proyecto Hombre Málaga, which helps people overcome addiction in Malaga province.

The race starts at 10am from the Rotonda de los Elefantes in Benalmádena Costa and is organised by the resort, now affiliated with Meliá, together with the town hall. Alongside the 21km half marathon, the event includes 10km and 5km races for families and runners of all levels.

Half marathon runners will follow the seafront to Puerto Marina before heading back to the finish line at the Holiday World Beachclub.

Last year's tenth edition broke records, attracting more than 2,000 runners and raising over 71,000 euros for the foundation, which has been treating addiction for more than 40 years. Organisers are hoping for another record turnout this time.

Caixabank is again providing cash prizes for the top three men and women in the half marathon. These range from 300 euros for the winners to 100 euros for third place. Age-group awards will also be handed out across all three distances, as well as in wheelchair and physical/intellectual disability categories.

"Meliá taking over the management of Holiday World has opened a new chapter for the resort this year. We wanted to continue our commitment to Proyecto Hombre Málaga and to promoting a healthy lifestyle through sport," said Mari Francis Peñarroya, on behalf of the resort's owners.

Registration is open at dorsalchip.es, with early-bird discounts for the half marathon. The resort is also offering packages that combine race entry with an overnight stay, including breakfast and spa access.