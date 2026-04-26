Format of Europe Triathlon Cup switched due to Torremolinos water quality concerns Organisers were forced to cancel the swim leg due to the ongoing wastewater issues at Los Álamos beach

Concerns over water quality at Los Álamos beach meant the event was held as a duathlon.

SUR Sunday, 26 April 2026, 21:27 Share

The 2026 Europe Cup event in Torremolinos was held as a duathlon on Saturday after organisers scrapped the swimming segment due to safety concerns over water quality at Los Álamos beach.

As a result of the ongoing wastewater issues in the area, athletes instead tackled a 2.5 km run, a 20 km cycle and a final 5 km run in a faster, more explosive format that reduced tactical margins and favoured strong runners and cyclists.

France dominated the elite podiums. Ambre Grasset won the women’s race in a sprint finish, edging Austria’s Carina Reicht on a photo finish, with Switzerland’s Anouk Danna third. Spain’s best finisher was Noelia Juan in fourth.

In the men’s race, Louis Vitiello led a French one-two ahead of Tristan Douche, while Germany’s Jaspar Ortfield took bronze. Spain’s Jarno Pousada finished fourth after a late charge.

Malaga’s Olympic triathlete Alberto González placed 31st on his return to competition, with the altered format not suiting his strengths.

Junior races saw further Spanish success, including victory for Xavi Cabanilles in the men’s event.