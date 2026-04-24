Torremolinos bans bathing at Los Alamos beach

José Rodríguez Cámara Torremolinos Friday, 24 April 2026, 11:52 Share

Torremolinos has closed Los Álamos beach to bathers after receiving the results of the latest water analysis carried out in this coastal area, which show levels that make it inadvisable.

The problem is related to the rupture of sewerage pipes in Malaga at the end of last year after the Guadalhorce river burst its banks. Although it was certified that the water complied with the required standards, the local administration of Torremolinos has carried out periodic samplings to verify that there were no discharges.

Following the latest unsatisfactory results and in accordance with current bathing water quality regulations, it has been decided to close the beach to bathers.

Follow-up

Torremolinos has made it clear that they will continue to monitor the evolution of the parameters in order to adapt the measures established according to the results.

The sanitation in the Guadalmar area and the mouth of the Guadalhorce is affected by the obsoleteness of the facilities, together with the regression of the coast due to the rise in sea level and the effects of the river's flooding.

The temporary work to tackle the problem is part of the project to bring reclaimed water for irrigation of gardens and green areas to Churriana and Torremolinos, an emergency intervention within a larger 6.5-million-euro project.