Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete

Torremolinos bans bathing at Los Alamos beach

Analyses carried out after the burst sewage pipes in Malaga show negative results

José Rodríguez Cámara

José Rodríguez Cámara

Torremolinos

Friday, 24 April 2026, 11:52

Torremolinos has closed Los Álamos beach to bathers after receiving the results of the latest water analysis carried out in this coastal area, which show levels that make it inadvisable.

The problem is related to the rupture of sewerage pipes in Malaga at the end of last year after the Guadalhorce river burst its banks. Although it was certified that the water complied with the required standards, the local administration of Torremolinos has carried out periodic samplings to verify that there were no discharges.

Following the latest unsatisfactory results and in accordance with current bathing water quality regulations, it has been decided to close the beach to bathers.

Follow-up

Torremolinos has made it clear that they will continue to monitor the evolution of the parameters in order to adapt the measures established according to the results.

The sanitation in the Guadalmar area and the mouth of the Guadalhorce is affected by the obsoleteness of the facilities, together with the regression of the coast due to the rise in sea level and the effects of the river's flooding.

The temporary work to tackle the problem is part of the project to bring reclaimed water for irrigation of gardens and green areas to Churriana and Torremolinos, an emergency intervention within a larger 6.5-million-euro project.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Petrol station workers across Spain call strike on peak May bank holiday dates
  2. 2 Sabor a Málaga food fair returns to Benalmádena with over 500 local products
  3. 3 BREAKING: Malaga recovers direct high-speed trains to Madrid on 30 April
  4. 4 Spanish grocery prices rise at more than double the pace of salaries
  5. 5 These are the highest-paid jobs in Malaga: some reach 100,000 euros per year
  6. 6 VIDEO: Disastrous fire at candle warehouse in Marbella leaves three injured
  7. 7 Shocking video: 167,000 tonnes of rubble dumped in the Axarquía
  8. 8 Malaga AVE rail line remains without certain reopening date
  9. 9 Malaga weather rollercoaster continues with summer heat tomorrow and showers on Friday
  10. 10 Malaga violent attack on young man by at least six people

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Torremolinos bans bathing at Los Alamos beach

Torremolinos bans bathing at Los Alamos beach