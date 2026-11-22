Runners at the start of the race at the Los Elefantes roundabout.

Pedro Luis Alonso 22/11/2026 Actualizado a las 23:17h.

Foreign runners took the main honours at the 11th Holiday World Race in Benalmádena on Sunday, a record edition that raised more than 71,000 euros for charity.

Martin Nilsson won the men's half marathon in 1:08:25 and Sarah Diamond the women's in 1:24:54.

Piotr Malinowski took the men's 10K in 34:08, matching last year's winning time, while Angela Collins won the women's race in 39:24, two minutes quicker than in 2025.

Danish runners Camilla Huus Pedersen (20:55) and Andreas Mortensen (17:25) won the 5K.

More than 2,200 runners registered, including 604 in the half marathon, for the event organised by the Holiday World hotel and Benalmádena town hall to support Proyecto Hombre Málaga, which supports people affected by addiction. They came from 25 countries and 24 Spanish provinces, and women made up 45 per cent of the field.

Half marathon winners received 400 euros each, courtesy of CaixaBank, and more than 300 people volunteered.