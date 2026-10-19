FIFA fines Spain over Islamophobic chants during Egypt friendly in March

The big screens displayed a warning about the chants during the game.

C. P. S. 19/10/2026 Actualizado a las 11:53h.

FIFA has fined the Spanish football federation (RFEF) 18,000 euros and ordered the closure of 15 per cent of the stadium at the men's team's next home friendly over Islamophobic chanting during the match against Egypt in Cornellà on 31 March.

Part of the crowd sang "whoever doesn’t jump is a Muslim" from around the 20th minute, having whistled the Egyptian national anthem before kick-off. Spain forward Lamine Yamal, who is Muslim, condemned the chants.

FIFA wants the closure to apply mainly to the stands behind the goals. However, the federation can fill those seats with community groups such as families or anti-discrimination organisations, provided it submits a plan with anti-intolerance measures at least 15 days before the game and FIFA approves it.

Considering the punishment excessive, RFEF will appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. It says it acted quickly, alerting the referees and stepping up security as well as broadcasting warnings over the PA system and big screens, which it says halted the chanting.

It also argues the sanction is harsher than other FIFA rulings.