CD Estepona president promises squad a trip to the Caribbean after pulling off improbable survival

Jorge Garrido 18/05/2026 a las 17:01h.

Juan José Hidalgo, president of CD Estepona, has promised to pay for a Caribbean trip for the entire squad after they completed an unlikely escape and secured their place in Segunda RFEF for next season.

The Malaga province side sealed survival with a 3-1 victory over Real Madrid C in the second leg of the relegation play-off at the Muñoz Pérez, progressing after a 2-2 draw in the first leg at Valdebebas.

Héber gave Estepona an early lead before Dani Mesonero equalised. Ballarín restored the hosts' advantage three minutes later and Samu Expósito sealed victory.

Incredible turnaround

The achievement capped a remarkable turnaround for Estepona, who, at one point, had been 14 points from safety.

Speaking before the match to COPE, Hidalgo said: "I've promised all of them a trip to the Caribbean if they win. I'll take them to Puerto Plata for a week."

He also pledged significant investment ahead of next season, saying he would work with general manager Julen Guerrero to build "a winning project".

The turnaround followed Guerrero's arrival in December and the appointment of former Malaga CF number two Manolo Sánchez as head coach. The duo went on to achieve an incredible 11 wins from their 22 matches.