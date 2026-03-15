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Alcaraz stretches to return a shot on Saturday. AFP

Carlos Alcaraz's Indian Wells run ends in semi-final defeat

The Spaniard saw his 16-match winning start to the 2026 season halted after Daniil Medvedev produced a near-flawless performance in California

Enric Gardiner

Sunday, 15 March 2026, 23:21

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz was eliminated from the Indian Wells Masters on Saturday after a 6-3 7-6 (3) semi-final defeat to Daniil Medvedev.

The world number one arrived on a 16-match winning streak at the start of the 2026 season but was placed under pressure from the outset by an opponent producing one of his best displays in recent months.

Medvedev repeatedly attacked Alcaraz’s second serve and struck the lines with remarkable precision, forcing errors and preventing the Spaniard from finding rhythm in rallies.

Alcaraz lost only his fourth set of the year when Medvedev took the opener. The Spaniard improved in the second set and moved 3-1 ahead before the Russian fought back to force a tie break.

The Spaniard briefly threatened to shift the momentum but lost six consecutive points in the breaker as Medvedev remained solid. The Russian sealed victory with his fourth ace of the match.

Medvedev was set to face Jannik Sinner in the final late on Sunday night after the Italian defeated Alexander Zverev 6-2 6-4.

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surinenglish Carlos Alcaraz's Indian Wells run ends in semi-final defeat

Carlos Alcaraz&#039;s Indian Wells run ends in semi-final defeat