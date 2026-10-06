Carlos Alcaraz wins Tokyo Open for second straight year

Enric Gardiner 06/10/2026 Actualizado a las 16:24h.

Carlos Alcaraz knows what it feels like to be a champion again after beating Jiri Lehecka 7-6 (4), 6-4 on Tuesday to successfully defend his Tokyo Open title.

The 23-year-old had not lifted a trophy since winning in Doha 227 days previously, with a wrist injury at the Barcelona Open disrupting what had been the best start to a season of his career.

Lehecka made the stronger start in the final, breaking in the opening game before Alcaraz recovered at the third opportunity to level at 3-3. The Czech then moved 4-2 ahead in the tie-break, but Alcaraz raised his level to take five of the next six points and claim the set.

The Spaniard remained patient in the second set and finally found his opening at 3-3. Two consecutive errors from Lehecka handed him the break, and Alcaraz held his serve to complete the victory.

The title was Alcaraz's second in Tokyo and his first since February. He also became the first Spanish player to win the tournament twice, following his triumph last year.

"Two out of two, I love you Tokyo," Alcaraz wrote on the camera after celebrating with his team and family.

The victory also strengthened his position in the battle for third place in the ATP rankings. He now leads Ben Shelton by 880 points, although Alexander Zverev remains well ahead in second.

Alcaraz will now turn his attention to the Shanghai Masters, which begins this week, with Jannik Sinner's absence for the rest of the season adding further uncertainty to the race for the biggest titles.