Carlos Alcaraz and Rafa Jódar keen to reunite for Spain's Davis Cup tilt

Enric Gardiner Madrid 28/09/2026 a las 15:22h.

In a boost to Spain's hopes at the upcoming Davis Cup Finals, both world number three Carlos Alcaraz and rising star Rafa Jódar have indicated their willingness to represent their country in Bologna from 24 to 29 November.

"If Carlos and I are together in the Davis Cup, it’d be fantastic," Jódar said after helping Europe win the Laver Cup in London over the weekend.

The pair previously appeared together for Spain only once, in September 2024, when Alcaraz was already established as the team’s leading player and Jódar was still acting as a practice partner.

However, Jódar made his Davis Cup debut in Santiago de Chile earlier this month, winning his match, and said he would welcome the opportunity to team up with Alcaraz again.

Strength in depth

Alcaraz also underlined how much he values the competition, highlighting the depth available to captain David Ferrer.

"The Davis Cup is a big objective for me. We’ve got a great team and a great opportunity to win it this year," he said.

"This year we’ve got a great team. We’ve got Jódar, Marcel [Granollers], Pedro [Martínez], Dani [Mérida], Jaume [Munar]... It’s a shame we can’t all be there."

Alcaraz has returned from a four-month wrist injury lay-off and is due to play in Tokyo this week before the Masters 1000 events in Shanghai and Paris, the ATP Finals and potentially the Davis Cup.

Jódar is also competing in Tokyo, where he could meet Alcaraz in the final.