Malaga boxer Pablo 'El Bigote' Valverde fights for Spanish lightweight title in Torremolinos rematch

The road to glory for boxers is long and arduous. In some cases, it's also a lonely one. "This has been the toughest preparation ... I've ever done," Pablo 'El Bigote' Valverde tells SUR while in the midst of cutting weight, just over 24 hours before stepping on the scales. Serene, calm and accompanied by his family, he anticipates an unqualified victory.

"In boxing, you can win, you can lose, or you can draw… but I'm telling you, I'm not going to lose. I'm not going to lose," he says.

The undefeated Malaga boxer will challenge for the Spanish lightweight title on Saturday when he faces Chimo Eddine in a highly anticipated rematch at the Palacio San Miguel in Torremolinos.

Pablo Valverde, with his wife and son. (Dani Maldonado)

The Carlinda fighter, who has won all eight of his professional bouts with three victories by knockout, believes he is ready for the biggest night of his career after four months of preparation. The fight comes with added tension after their first meeting ended in a narrow and controversial points decision.

The road to the rematch

Valverde last entered the ring four months ago with one clear objective: moving closer to the Spanish lightweight crown that has become his long-term ambition. In March, he faced Chimo Eddine, a fighter from La Rioja with a record of 7-3-1 and two knockouts, knowing victory would make him the mandatory challenger.

He achieved that goal, although the fight was not without controversy. The judges awarded him a narrow 77-76 victory, prompting criticism from Eddine's team.

His next opponent was initially expected to be Basque fighter Jokin García, but after the title was left vacant, fate brought Eddine back into his path with an even bigger prize at stake. On Saturday, the pair will meet again at the same venue, this time with the national lightweight belt on the line.

"It was a tough fight, but for me and for many people, I'm the winner. The Spanish Boxing Federation reviewed the fight. Everyone does their job and mine is to fight," Valverde says.

Eddine, speaking to boxing website Espabox, said he would need to be more aggressive to win and predicted he would dominate the rematch.

In reply, Valverde says: "It's normal that he says that, but I'm here and that's not going to happen because the victory is staying in Malaga."

The contest will be Valverde's first ten-round fight, with tickets still available for the Torremolinos event.

Preparations

Ahead of their rematch, Valverde has studied Eddine carefully: "He's tough and moves around a lot. He has long arms and we've worked on stopping him, defending myself and launching counter-attacks."

Valverde insists he will not change his attacking style, aiming not only for victory but also to provide a spectacle for his growing fanbase.

His preparation begins long before the opening bell. In the changing room, he focuses on the routine and music that help him prepare, including a song dedicated to him by his late friend Kins, as well as tracks by Spanish groups Los Chichos and Los Chunguitos.

"Always focused on what needs to be done" is his motto.

Financial reality

Away from the ring, the Malaga fighter admits the financial realities of professional boxing are difficult. His career has been supported by sponsors who, he says, are essential in a sport where athletes must cover almost every expense themselves.

"In boxing, you have to pay for everything: preparation, trainers, equipment. Almost all prize money goes towards paying for everything else," he says.

Valverde added that financially it can be more worthwhile to fight away from home than in front of his own supporters. A victory on Saturday, therefore, would not immediately transform his life, he admits, but it would represent a major step forward: "It would be a dream come true and one of the happiest days of my life."

Life outside the ring

As he speaks, his one-year-old son Leónidas, to whom he hopes to pass on the values boxing has taught him, runs around the gym before his students arrive. Away from competing, Valverde also works as a coach, sharing the discipline and values that have shaped his own career.

The undefeated boxer knows his sport demands total commitment. Therefore, his success, he says, comes from discipline and complete trust in his team.

"I do what they tell me because I trust them completely. I always listen to them and leave nothing to chance. I'm a soldier," he says.

"Anyone who wants to can practise it, but not everyone can say they are a boxer. They haven't lived it. Every time we step into the ring, we're putting our lives on the line and the training is crazy, although it's something we choose. I don't blame anyone because I chose this myself."