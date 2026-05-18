Bea González wins fifth straight Premier Padel title with Buenos Aires triumph

Marina Rivas 18/05/2026 a las 19:02h.

Malaga's Bea González continued her outstanding run of form after she and Paula Josemaría claimed the P1 Buenos Aires title on Sunday, securing a fifth consecutive Premier Padel crown and extending their winning streak to 20 matches.

The pair defeated world number ones Gemma Triay and Delfi Brea 6-3, 7-5 in the Argentinian capital to become the first women's partnership in Premier Padel history to win five successive titles. Their latest triumph followed victories in Miami, New Giza, Brussels and Asunción.

González and Josemaría made a strong start to the final, racing into a 3-0 lead in the opening set. Although their opponents reduced the gap, the second-ranked duo maintained control before taking the set 6-3.

The second set was closely contested, with neither pair able to break serve through the opening stages. At 5-5, González and Josemaría produced the decisive moment, claiming a crucial break before closing out victory in one hour and 48 minutes. It was their quickest final win of the season and only the second they have won in straight sets.

Speaking to Premier Padel afterwards, González said: "I'm very happy. On days like this, when everything comes together, we play well and enjoy it; all that's left is to thank the whole team behind us."

She added: "Winning five titles in a row is crazy. We still haven't really taken it in. It's so difficult to do and we have to value it and keep working."