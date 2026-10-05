Bea González falls short in Rotterdam final after strong Premier Padel run

Marina Rivas 05/10/2026 Actualizado a las 12:11h.

Bea González finished runner-up at the Premier Padel tournament in Rotterdam after she and Paula Josemaría lost 6-4, 6-4 to Ari Sánchez and Andrea Ustero in Sunday's final.

The defeat ended a strong tournament for the Malaga player, who had reached her tenth final of the year. González and Josemaría had beaten Claudia Fernández and Martina Calvo 6-3, 6-4 in the semi-finals after overcoming Sofía Araujo and Martita Ortega in a three-set quarter-final.

The final was closely contested, with long rallies and some high-quality points from all four players. Sánchez and Ustero, however, were more effective when it came to finishing points.

Ustero, the younger member of the winning partnership, was particularly influential with her power and ability to change angles. González and Josemaría also made more unforced errors than their opponents, which ultimately proved costly.

The result means González has now won six of her ten finals this year, although her last title came in June. She and Josemaría remain the world's second-ranked pairing and have stayed highly consistent throughout the season.

Sánchez, a former world number one, and Ustero, currently ranked seventh, continued their strong recent form by securing the Rotterdam title.