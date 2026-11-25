The presentation of the Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de España at La Cala Resort on Monday.

Marina Rivas 25/11/2026 Actualizado a las 21:05h.

Mijas Costa will play host to Europe's leading women golfers this week as the Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de España, the final tournament of the Ladies European Tour (LET) season, comes to La Cala Resort, with Malaga's Ana Peláez the only local in the field.

Peláez, who won her second professional title two weeks ago at the Aramco China Championship, is the highest-ranked Spaniard, in 16th place. Speaking at the tournament presentation on Monday, she said: "It's a gift to be able to come here."

In the absence of Carlota Ciganda and Azahara Muñoz, Peláez will be joined by 13 other Spanish players, led by Luna Sobrón and Nuria Iturrioz. Three amateurs will also compete for the Celia Barquín award.

The field of 75 players represents 27 countries. South African Casandra Alexander has already secured the Order of Merit and will receive the trophy on Sunday, while other leading names include British player Mimi Rhodes, who has just won a Solheim Cup, and previous winners Anne Van Dam and Lee-Anne Pace.

New venue

After two years in Malaga city, the Open de España moves to Mijas Costa, running from Thursday to Sunday. It's the 13th time the event has been staged in Malaga province since it joined the tour calendar in 2002.

Players will tackle the resort's Europa course, designed by Cabell B. Robinson, which rewards accurate approach play more than power off the tee.

Tee times run from 9.30am to 11.45am, and prizes will be presented on Sunday at 6.30pm. Day tickets cost from 15 euros, or 50 euros for a pass.