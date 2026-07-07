2026 World Cup: Mikel Merino's late strike sends Spain into the quarter-finals

Daryl Finch 07/07/2026 Actualizado a las 00:32h.

The Iberian derby in Dallas looked to be going the distance on Monday night until Mikel Merino scored a stoppage-time winner to help Spain book their place in the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals.

The 1-0 victory over Portugal was sealed in the 91st minute as three of Luis de la Fuente's substitutes combined: Fabián Ruiz took a quick free-kick before finding Ferran Torres, whose perfectly weighted through ball released Merino. The Arsenal midfielder then kept his composure to slide the ball beyond Diogo Costa and settle a tightly contested last-16 tie.

Until that point, Spain created the better chances throughout. In fact, they started brightly and threatened through Mikel Oyarzabal, who first tested Diogo Costa before later dragging a one-on-one opportunity wide after being played through by Dani Olmo.

Portugal responded with efforts from João Cancelo and Cristiano Ronaldo, but Unai Simón dealt comfortably with the danger.

Costa was called into action again just before half time, producing an excellent double save to deny Lamine Yamal and Álex Baena as Spain continued to create the clearer openings.

Portugal's best opportunity arrived when Nuno Mendes' effort deflected onto the crossbar after striking Pedro Porro.

The game remained evenly contested in midfield in the second half, although Spain continued to look the more threatening side, with Pedri and Baena both going close.

Substitutes make the difference

Martínez introduced Rafael Leão to increase Portugal's attacking threat, while De la Fuente responded by replacing Baena with Ferran Torres in the 74th minute. The Spain coach then made another double change in the 85th minute, bringing on Fabián Ruiz and Mikel Merino for Pedri and Olmo.

With extra time looming, the changes proved to be a stroke of genius as the fresh legs were able to take advantage of the space and seal derby victory in the most dramatic of circumstances.

The victory also brought the international career of Cristiano Ronaldo to an end, with the 41-year-old making what is likely to be his final appearance for Portugal after a record-breaking spell with the national team.

Spain will now face either the United States or Belgium in Friday's quarter-final as they continue their bid for a second World Cup title.