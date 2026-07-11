2026 World Cup: Merino steps up again to send Spain to the semi-finals

Merino follows up to pounce on Lammens' mistake.

Daryl Finch 11/07/2026 a las 00:20h.

Yet another late goal from Mikel Merino, this time in a a dramatic 2-1 victory over Belgium in Los Angeles on Friday night, has sent Spain through to the World Cup semi-finals.

The midfielder struck in the 88th minute after Pau Cubarsí’s long-range effort was parried by Belgium substitute goalkeeper Senne Lammens, allowing Merino to react fastest and fire Spain into the last four, where they will face France on Tuesday.

Spain had taken the lead through Fabián Ruiz in the 29th minute before Charles De Ketelaere equalised 12 minutes later.

Belgium then pushed Spain throughout the second half, but Merino’s decisive intervention secured another major tournament victory for Luis de la Fuente’s side.

Frustration

Spain started the match with Fabián replacing Pedri in midfield, as coach Luis de la Fuente opted for a more physical approach against a Belgium team prepared to surrender possession and defend compactly.

Belgium pressed aggressively from the start and prevented Spain from creating clear opportunities, while also looking to exploit the pace of Jérémy Doku on the counterattack.

Spain gradually found more space through their passing game, with Lamine Yamal providing a constant threat on the right and Dani Olmo helping to link the midfield and attack.

The breakthrough arrived in the 29th minute after Lamine attracted defenders before releasing Pedro Porro, whose intelligent cutback found Olmo, whose shot was parried by Thibaut Courtois and followed up by Fabián.

Spain continued to push for a second goal, with Courtois denying several attempts and keeping Belgium within touching distance.

Belgium then responded in the 41st minute with their first major attacking move of the match. De Ketelaere got ahead of Pau Cubarsí to head past Unai Simón and level the scores.

Stalemate

The second half became increasingly physical, with Belgium closing down Spain’s passing lanes and preventing them from building attacks comfortably.

De la Fuente attempted to change the momentum by introducing Ferran Torres and Pedri in the 55th minute, followed later by Nico Williams as Spain looked for more pace in attack.

Belgium continued to threaten on the break and introduced Romelu Lukaku as they searched for a winning goal. However, their chances were affected when Courtois suffered a thigh problem and was replaced by Lammens.

Spain refused to settle for extra time and increased their pressure late on. The decisive moment arrived when Cubarsí’s shot from distance was spilled by the substitute goalkeeper, allowing Merino to score the rebound and send Spain into the semi-finals.

The victory sets up what promises to be a blockbuster meeting with France at Dallas Stadium in Arlington on Tuesday (kick-off 8pm).