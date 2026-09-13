2026 Solheim Cup: Julia López helps Team Europe seal decisive victory

SUR 13/09/2026 a las 22:26h.

Julia López claimed her first Solheim Cup title on Sunday as Europe defeated the United States 15-13 at Bernardus Golf in the Netherlands, with the Malaga golfer winning one of the decisive singles matches on the final day.

The 23-year-old arrived at the tournament as a Solheim Cup debutant and finished the competition unbeaten. Europe and the United States had been level at 8-8 after two closely fought days, but the hosts took control in the 12 singles matches on Sunday to reclaim the trophy.

López was one of seven European players to win their matches, defeating Yealimi Noh 3&2. She initially struggled to settle, falling one down after the second hole, but quickly recovered and took the lead for the first time on the third.

The Malaga golfer continued to build momentum and won the ninth hole before extending her advantage to two holes on the 10th. She remained two up heading into the 16th, where she reached the par-five green in two shots before holing the birdie putt to seal the victory.

The winning team. (AFP)

"That was the most important putt of my career," López said after celebrating with her European teammates.

López had played alongside Carlota Ciganda in Friday's fourballs but did not feature on Saturday. Her victory came shortly before Ciganda delivered the decisive point for Europe, beating Jennifer Kupcho 4&2.

The Spanish veteran, making her eighth Solheim Cup appearance, had established a three-hole lead after the opening nine and maintained control throughout the match. She eventually sealed the overall victory for Europe with a birdie at the 16th.

The result also extended the United States' wait for a Solheim Cup victory on European soil, with their last success on the continent coming in 2015.