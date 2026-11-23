Spain is in the grips of a workplace absenteeism crisis: the public cost of sick leave has tripled over the past decade and now stands ... at €16.4 billion for the state, making it the second-largest item of Social Security expenditure behind pensions.

At the same time, the incidence rate jumped by 84 per cent between 2017 and 2024 to reach 33.9 cases per 100 insured workers. Driving the surge is a rise in chronic conditions that are difficult to diagnose clinically - such as mental health disorders and musculoskeletal ailments - alongside the expansion of permanent employment contracts since Spain's 2021 labour reform.

According to economists at the Fedea think tank, staff on permanent contracts are 30 per cent more likely to take sick leave each month than fixed-term workers.

The job security offered by a permanent contract reduces the perceived cost of taking time off, as employees know their post is not at risk while they recover. By contrast, workers on temporary contracts record lower absence rates because many turn up to work even when unwell out of fear that taking sick leave could jeopardise contract renewal.

In its latest report, Fedea concludes that permanent employees are not abusing the system; rather, temporary staff exclude themselves from using it for fear of losing their jobs if they accumulate multiple periods of temporary incapacity.

This also explains why permanent seasonal workers (fijos discontinuos) - who have increased fivefold in the labour market to represent ten per cent of the workforce - record the highest absence rates of all, as they retain an ongoing contractual link with their employer even during off-peak periods.

Inequalities are equally stark among the self-employed. Because taking sick leave carries a higher financial cost for self-employed workers - who enjoy weaker social protection - the incidence of absence is 3.6 times lower than among salaried staff. Consequently, when they do actually take time off, they are often seriously ill. The average duration of their sick leave is 112.5 days, nearly three times that of a permanent employee.

Nearly 100 days for mental health

Sick leave data also shows that average absence durations have lengthened overall, rising from 40 days in 2017 to 46 days in 2024.

Mental health-related absences have surged by 84 per cent since 2017 to reach 3.36 episodes per 1,000 insured workers, lasting an average of 98.5 days - up from 67 days in 2017 and far exceeding musculoskeletal conditions (77 days) or respiratory illnesses (nine days).

To address the problem, Fedea proposes a three-pillar reform: closer coordination between public health services and mutual insurance societies (mutuas); flexible sick leave allowing a gradual return to work; and financial disincentives to misuse by adjusting pay supplements.

Specifically, the think tank suggests proportionate, non-discriminatory attendance bonuses that do not penalise people with disabilities, alongside a national collective bargaining pact to scrap voluntary employer top-ups during the first 15 days of sick leave and cap total pay at 85 per cent of the regulatory base between days 16 and 365 - channelling the savings into general wage rises, while keeping remuneration at 100 per cent from day 366 onwards.

If unions and employers fail to reach an agreement within a year, Fedea urges the government to consider legislative reform.

Access the broad Spain national news archive