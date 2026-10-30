Two women saved the life of an 18-year-old girl who jumped from a flat in Alicante by cushioning her fall with a mattress

The swift actions of two women helped avert tragedy in Alicante after they carried a mattress out of their flat and placed it in the ... street beneath a third-floor window just before an 18-year-old girl deliberately jumped.

This improvised measure helped to cushion the impact of the fall, and the victim, who remained conscious though disoriented, was taken to Hospital General Alicante, where she recovered from her injuries.

The incident took place in the early hours of 17 October in a building on Calle Agost. According to sources close to the investigation, several patrols were dispatched by the 112 control centre after receiving a report that a young woman was in a situation of risk inside a property.

When the officers arrived at the property, they could see from the street that the girl was leaning out of a third-floor window, with one leg hanging out. Given the seriousness of the situation, they immediately called for the fire brigade and an ambulance.

While two of the police officers entered the building to try to reach the young woman, two others remained on the street, keeping an eye on what was happening.

The first responders found the door to the property locked and tried to open it using the equipment available to them. When they were unable to do so, they called in another unit equipped with a battering ram.

Heart-rending cries

However, events came to a head before they could get inside. The officers heard heart-rending screams coming from the street, alerting them to the fact that the young woman had thrown herself out of the window.

It was then that the actions of two women staying in a nearby flat proved decisive; they had placed the mattress directly beneath the window.

The young woman ended up falling onto the mattress, which cushioned the impact against the pavement. Immediately after the fall, one of the Local Police officers who was standing on the pavement rushed to help the young woman and placed her in the recovery position until the emergency services arrived.

An ambulance from the emergency medical service (SAMU) and firefighters from the Alicante fire prevention and rescue service (Speis) were dispatched to the scene.

The medical team attended to the young woman, who remained conscious but disoriented. The officers did not observe any visible injuries, although she complained of pain in her rib area and hip, according to the same sources.

The intervention of the two women proved crucial in cushioning the blow. Their quick reaction, in the space of just a few moments, prevented a fatal outcome.