Alicante court tries woman for cutting safety rope holding worker between 12th and 13th floors of Benidorm building

A worker on a job to refurbish the facade of a building in Benidorm had to cling to a ledge to avoid falling to his ... death after a woman allegedly cut one of the safety ropes securing him.

Prosecutors allege that she also tried to cut a second rope and are seeking a six-year prison sentence for attempted homicide.

The incident, which the Alicante court is hearing on Monday, took place on 20 January 2021, while the victim was carrying out facade refurbishment work on the building where the defendant lived in the Costa Blanca resort.

Shouts from other workers prevented a tragedy

According to the prosecution, the woman stepped out on to the balcony of her flat carrying a sharp object and cut one of the safety ropes holding the worker in place. At the time, he was suspended between the building's 12th and 13th floors.

The prosecution believes that the defendant was about to cut a second rope when the shouts of the other workers stopped her. The worker had to cling to a ledge to avoid falling into the void.

Four and a half years in prison for throwing a punch at an equestrian centre in Rojales

On the same day, the Alicante provincial court in Elche, is trying a man for allegedly assaulting another man during an argument at an equestrian centre in Rojales. He is facing four and a half years in prison.

The incident took place on 17 August 2023, between 7pm and 8pm, when the two men began to struggle and hit each other.

According to prosecutors, one of the men picked up a shovel and tried to hit the other man on the head. The victim managed to avoid the blow by protecting himself with his hands.

The prosecution alleges that the defendant then punched the other man, causing several injuries, including a deviated nasal septum and the loss of a tooth.

Review the latest crime and judicial news reports