Valencia province sex worker stabs man to death at his home

The Guardia Civil in the Valencia town of Requena arrested on Saturday a 47-year-old woman shortly after she had stabbed a 51-year- ... old man to death at his home.

The suspect, who worked at a sex worker, has been in pre-trial detention since Tuesday.

The motive for the crime may be linked to a possible case of extortion, according to a report by À Punt Ràdio.

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