Crime
Valencia province sex worker stabs man to death at his home
The suspect is in pre-trial detention, as the police are investigating the motive behind the assault
Javier Martínez
Valencia
The Guardia Civil in the Valencia town of Requena arrested on Saturday a 47-year-old woman shortly after she had stabbed a 51-year- ... old man to death at his home.
The suspect, who worked at a sex worker, has been in pre-trial detention since Tuesday.
The motive for the crime may be linked to a possible case of extortion, according to a report by À Punt Ràdio.