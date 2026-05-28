Spanish woman lived with mother’s corpse for five months before dying of natural causes

A woman lived with her mother’s corpse for five months before dying of natural causes beside her, an autopsy has revealed.

Forensic experts confirmed ... the timeline after completing post-mortem examinations on the mother, 87, and her daughter, 63.

The bodies were discovered a fortnight ago at their flat in Parquesol, Valladolid, after a relative raised the alarm.

The 2nd Court of Instruction in Valladolid has provisionally dismissed the case after police ruled out foul play.

Officers forced entry into the Calle Hernando de Acuña property on May 12 after the women's sister and daughter reported not hearing from them.

The full forensic report concluded the mother, Milagros Ortega, died five months ago. Her daughter is believed to have died just days before the bodies were discovered.

Neighbours said the mother was in fragile health, used a wheelchair and required oxygen.

The daughter, who was described as "emotionally dependent" on her mother after years as her carer, kept up appearances after the death.

When neighbours asked where her mother was during her solo shopping trips, the daughter reportedly replied: "She is fine, but can't get around much nowadays."

A neighbour said: "They were pleasant enough, but they didn't socialise much."