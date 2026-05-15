A woman is found dead in her home in Valladolid after living with her mother's corpse for 'months'

The smell on the third-floor landing of number 42 Calle Hernando de Acuña, in Parquesol (Valladolid), was still nauseating this Thursday. The windows in ... the communal areas, thrown wide open, were airing out the scene of a tragic incident, after, in the early hours of Wednesday morning, a relative - who had to be treated by emergency services for an anxiety attack - came across the bodies of the mother and daughter when they failed to answer phone calls, as reported by El Norte de Castilla .

The events were triggered at around 10pm on Tuesday, when the relative, apparently the daughter and sister of the deceased, went to the family home when she had no news of her loved ones. It was at that moment when she found the two bodies.

After reporting the incident, the National Police took charge of the investigation, which has already been able to certify that the mother, 87, had been dead for "months", while the death of the daughter, 63, occured "just a few days ago". Forensic reports will now have to determine the exact cause of death of the mother and daughter.

Both had lived at number 42 in the central street of Parquesol since the building was built (more than 30 years ago), and for years the daughter had been caring for her mother, Milagros Ortega.

According to neighbours in the area, it was common to see the two women around the vicinity of the home, as the daughter would take her mother, who was in fragile health, out for walks. She was always in a wheelchair and required oxygen in her day-to-day life. Likewise, the same neighbours highlighted the daughter’s particular care, as she was always seen wearing a face mask and gloves.

Despite living "several months" with her mother's corpse in the same house, the daughter apparently maintained a certain degree of normality. During the last few weeks she has been seen regularly in the area. One of the neighbours even saw her a few weeks ago and, according to her, asked her about Milagros. "She's fine, she just can't move," she replied.

30 years in Parquesol

The family, made up of the mother and three daughters, moved to Parquesol 30 years ago, after the father died "in an accident at work", although over the years only the two deceased women lived there. Residents of the area have also remarked that the two women were "friendly", but that "they did not socialise much". However, some pointed out that the daughter was emotionally dependent on her mother after so many years of caring for her.

The incident has taken the tenants by surprise. On Thursday morning, they remained tight-lipped and preferred not to comment on the incident. None of them knew that the daughter had been in the same house for months with her mother's body, despite the fact that the smell, at least on Thursday, was coming through the front door of the house.

Official sources from the National Police have limited themselves to stating that no signs of violence have been found on the two bodies and that they are awaiting forensic reports in order to make progress in the investigation. "The judicial protocol has been activated," they added.

The door to the house is still sealed by the National Police with tape prohibiting access.