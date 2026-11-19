The National Police have arrested a woman in Palma on suspicion of sexually assaulting her daughter's schoolmates by kissing them on the corner of ... their lips and groping their bottoms.

It was in July that the family and women's support unit (UFAM) first became aware of these events.

According to a report by the Balearic Islands police headquarters, the children spoke out about this during a talk at their school. They said that the woman would kiss them on the corner of their mouths and grope their bottoms almost every day as they left school.

Once the investigation had begun, police interviewed an admin worker who told them she had had professional contact with the suspect. She described her as someone who behaved in a highly sexualised manner towards everyone, even towards her own daughter.

The girl even once confessed that she had viewed erotic content. Other people corroborated the facts, which the police believe may stem from the mother's sexual behaviour.

The woman was arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 16.

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