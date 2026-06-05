Valencia motorist buys city's most expensive parking subscription with 38 fines in a year

Most drivers treat a parking ticket as a day-ruiner, but one motorist in Valencia appears to be treating them like a high-score leaderboard. ... A serial parking offender has managed to rack up 38 fines in less than a year by using a newly pedestrianised "super-block" (supermanzana) in the La Petxina neighbourhood of Valencia as his personal driveway.

The local residents' association has lodged a formal complaint with Valencia City Council over the rogue blue Volkswagen, which has essentially become a permanent piece of street art. But while frustrated neighbours are pulling their hair out over the blatant reoffending, council records have revealed a plot twist: the motorist is not an anarchist fighting the system - he is its most loyal customer. The driver has already "religiously" paid 34 of the penalties.

The bizarre standoff has exposed a rather bureaucratic loophole. Despite the vehicle being a permanent fixture on the pavement, municipal tow trucks have only intervened three times - and only because the car was actively blocking a garage exit or sticking out into traffic. If you park illegally but pay the bill, it turns out you are just paying a premium subscription for premium parking.

While an official council report does not list the final bill, the driver has inadvertently bought himself the most expensive parking spot in Spain. In Valencia, parking in a pedestrian zone carries a standard 200 euros fine, which drops to 100 euros with the 50% early payment discount. Even with the cheaper 60 to 80 euros ORA regulated zone tickets he picked up later, estimates put his annual "parking subscription" at well over 3,000 euros. He has essentially bypassed the local rental market and decided to lease a piece of the street directly from the city.

The blue hatchback has become such a regular fixture that neighbours now use it as a backdrop for photographs to highlight that the owner’s parking logic shows no sign of changing.

"As an association, we are highly satisfied with the super-block, and we have asked the Council to make it permanent. However, there are still people who seem to think pedestrian spaces are just extra-wide lanes for cars," a spokesperson for the association explained.

Caught on WhatsApp

The saga began when locals noticed the blue car sitting in the exact same spot for days on end.

"When we reported it, the local police would issue a fine and the owner would move the car after seeing the ticket. Over time, we realised he wasn't learning a lesson; he was just touring the neighbourhood," residents recalled.

The situation evolved into a neighbourhood game. Members of the community group began sharing images in their WhatsApp group every time they spotted the car, treating the Volkswagen like a local game of Where’s Wally? before alerting the authorities.

Frustrated residents eventually asked officers why a car with more tickets than a Taylor Swift tour hadn't been permanently impounded. The answer? The law simply doesn't cover someone being this stubbornly compliant with paying the fines.

A very expensive misunderstanding

To date, the driver has comfortably funded the local council’s coffee budget with his 38 penalties. According to information provided by the council at the latest District Municipal Board meeting, the remaining four fines are currently sitting in the voluntary payment period, presumably waiting for the driver to clear his balance.

Hoping to end the madness, a local pub owner took matters into his own hands. Spotting the driver having a drink in his establishment, the publican politely explained that the lovely, paved pedestrian area was actually meant for human feet, not German engineering.

He further pointed out that the neighbourhood actually has a regulated parking scheme (the ORA system). For a small annual fee, the driver could legally park near his house without funding the city's infrastructure single-handedly. According to witnesses, the resident looked genuinely shocked, seemingly unaware that legal parking existed.

The good news? The driver listened. The bad news? He has now moved his car to the regulated ORA zone but has seemingly forgotten to actually buy the resident's permit. As a result, municipal traffic wardens are still issuing him fines on a regular basis.

Locals are using the expensive anecdote to remind the community that while the super-block project has been brilliant for the area, it does require a collective effort from everyone to understand the difference between a pavement and a parking space.